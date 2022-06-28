Clarity Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,710,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.