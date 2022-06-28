Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.