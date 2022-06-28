Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $58.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Comcast has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

