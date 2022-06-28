Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

