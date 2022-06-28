Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $13.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.