Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.97) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,422 ($29.71) on Monday. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,257 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($38.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,521.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,681.11. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

