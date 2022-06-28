Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

