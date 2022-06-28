Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.