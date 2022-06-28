Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

