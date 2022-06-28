Contrasting East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for East Stone Acquisition and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80

Baidu has a consensus target price of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Baidu $19.54 billion 2.75 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -20.75

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baidu beats East Stone Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Stone Acquisition (Get Rating)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

