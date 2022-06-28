Contrasting MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and Happiness Development Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 377.71%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Happiness Development Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.31 $7.22 million $0.02 23.56 Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.10 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

MariMed beats Happiness Development Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

