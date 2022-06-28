Contrasting Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A eXp World 2.03% 41.05% 20.15%

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.31 $6.46 million N/A N/A eXp World $3.77 billion 0.49 $81.22 million $0.55 22.35

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Offerpad Solutions and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 eXp World 1 1 2 0 2.25

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 251.71%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 229.54%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than eXp World.

Summary

eXp World beats Offerpad Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It is also involved in building 3D virtual worlds for work, education, and events; and focused on agent website and consumer real estate portal technology. In addition, the company operates SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. Further, it provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, and Germany. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

