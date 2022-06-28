Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

