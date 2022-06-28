Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

