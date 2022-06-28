Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,512,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $393.13 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

