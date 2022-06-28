CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Down 0.2%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 64,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 59,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company has a market cap of $204.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.