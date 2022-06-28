Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 182,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 645,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

