Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

