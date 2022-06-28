Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

