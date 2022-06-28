Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 236,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

