Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 236,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

