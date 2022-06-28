Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

