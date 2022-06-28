Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

