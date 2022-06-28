Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.