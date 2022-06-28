Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $227.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

