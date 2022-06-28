Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 96.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

