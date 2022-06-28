Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

