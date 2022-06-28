Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,512,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.07 and a 200-day moving average of $521.10. The company has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $393.13 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

