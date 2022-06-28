Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.13 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

