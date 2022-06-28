Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $56.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($76.60) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of COVTY opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

