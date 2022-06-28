CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.