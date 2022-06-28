Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $94.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $151.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

