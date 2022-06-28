Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $221,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

