Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $331,000 Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

