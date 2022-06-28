Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $400,000 Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 48,518 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 75,614 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

