Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DWLD opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.