Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $537,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

