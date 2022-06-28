Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.