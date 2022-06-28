Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.1%.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $489.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $47,852.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,592 shares in the company, valued at $710,807.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $25,122.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,710 shares in the company, valued at $234,303.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,370 shares of company stock worth $517,688. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

