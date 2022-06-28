Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.95

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$9.67. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 6,078,622 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.1160481 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.31%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.