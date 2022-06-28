Critical Contrast: Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) versus Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.43 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.26 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 58.72 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 165.92%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 542.46%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24%

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

