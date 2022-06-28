Critical Review: Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) vs. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 280.49%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 4,415.07 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 13,646.04 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.