Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

