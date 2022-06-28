CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Head-To-Head Comparison

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $1.45 billion 29.09 -$234.80 million ($0.79) -230.29 CS Disco $114.34 million 10.11 -$24.34 million ($0.78) -25.33

CS Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -11.08% -14.50% -4.20% CS Disco -26.05% -18.88% -14.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 0 28 0 3.00 CS Disco 0 0 10 0 3.00

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus target price of $248.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.63%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $45.58, suggesting a potential upside of 130.68%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CS Disco is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats CS Disco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc., a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

