CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.76.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

