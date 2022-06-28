Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

