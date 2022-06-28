Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

