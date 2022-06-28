Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 870 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.