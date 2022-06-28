CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 97.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,932,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $195,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.