Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 87,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.71. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

