Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $20,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

